Anorak | For sale: 5 NASA Space Shuttle flights suits

For sale: 5 NASA Space Shuttle flights suits
Most old tat is great. Talia Rappa and Skyler Ashworth got some terrific gear at a Florida thrift store’s fire sale: for $1.20 they bought five NASA flight suits.
According to experts at the American Space Museum, the astronauts’ names and flight dates on the white labels seem to match the time astronauts , PhD, Robert A. Parker, PhD, and Charles D. Walker, a payload specialist, flew shuttle missions between 1983 and 1985.
Charles David “Charlie” Walker (born August 29, 1948) flew on three Space Shuttle missions in 1984
