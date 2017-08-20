Anorak | America’s anti-free speech rally is wholly stupid

America’s anti-free speech rally is wholly stupid

To Boston, then, where thousands of well-meaning fools are marching to shut down free speech.

Thousands of counter-protesters crammed Boston Common and marched through city streets on Saturday morning in efforts to drown out the planned “free speech” rally.

The aim was to precent white supremacists from talking.

Blessedly, some people understand how things work:

Free

You have already read 1 premium article for free today Access immediately the premium content with Multipass Or come back tomorrow

Anorak

Posted: 20th, August 2017 | In: Google News Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink