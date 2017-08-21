Anorak | If George Clooney looks ‘frazzled’ you should see his nanny

If George Clooney looks ‘frazzled’ you should see his nanny

Clooney looks “ace” in the Daily Mirror . The paper has a paparazzi shot of George Clooney and Amal Clooney at a tennis match lose to their home in Italy. Neither is holding a racket, but they are holding hands. They look like a well-groomed couple minding their own business.

But over in the Mail , Clooney is “frazzled”. He’s a new dad “after two months of sleepless nights”. No, not or the couple’s umpteen nannies, for George. To prove its point (surely to spin a story from a papped photo? – Ed) the Mail shows us Clooney looking “fresh-face and beaming” in April.

Anorak

