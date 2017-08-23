Anorak | KLF issue instructions for getting your book signed

KLF issue instructions for getting your book signed

If you want the KLF to sign your book , you’ll need to obey their rules.

On my way to Liverpool for the KLF thing and what’s shaping up to be the greatest book signing in pop history (pic via Kristy off Facebook) pic.twitter.com/nwHBxHwKns — Peter Robinson (@Popjustice) August 22, 2017

Please listen carefully…

You have already read 1 premium article for free today Access immediately the premium content with Multipass Or come back tomorrow

Anorak

Posted: 23rd, August 2017 | In: Books, Celebrities, Music, The Consumer Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink