Anorak | The Daily Diana: a car crash marriage proposal, reincarnation and Peter Kay’s shepherd’s pit

The Daily Diana: a car crash marriage proposal, reincarnation and Peter Kay’s shepherd’s pit

It’s the Daily Diana, and the Sun leads with Sun readers remembering the day Princess Diana died 20 years ago. The story is headlined “Diana AND ME”. Because it’s all about ME.

Reader Louise Voss says, “I went into labour with my daughter as she died.” Louise “worked out” that just as the car carrying Diana slammed into a tunnel wall in Paris, she had her first contraction, and daughter Gracie began her journey down her own sort of tunnel. Spooky! ”

“Gracie was born the next day, and we always told her she was the reincarnation of Diana,” says Louise. Although Diana wasn’t dead yet, and only soap actors get to be the reincarnation of someone still alive. It detracts little from the drama to note that Louise never met Diana – well, not in her previous lifetime.

As the paparazzi and land mine charities dash over to see Gracie, we meet others, like Jo who says of

