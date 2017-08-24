Anorak | Arsenal balls: ‘no Sanchez news’ excites the Mail and BBC

Arsenal balls: ‘no Sanchez news’ excites the Mail and BBC

The BBC is engaging in a spot of clickbait. Below the question”Is Alexis Sanchez heading out of the Emirates?” it writes “Wenger not ruling out new Sanchez deal.”

Readers might well put the two headlines together and concoct the notion that Alexis Sanchez is leaving the Gunners. But that would be wrong. The BBC stokes the fires, noting “speculation linking the forward with a move away from the club”.

So what did Wenger says about that? Nothing.

“I don’t think he’s too much disturbed by all the noise, players at that level are used to it now. He is very focused, very happy and the fact he goes into the last year of his contract doesn’t mean we cant extend it. “At the moment we haven’t, we just want to focus as a team and not look too much at the contracts of everybody.”

The

You have already read 1 premium article for free today Access immediately the premium content with Multipass Or come back tomorrow

Anorak

Posted: 24th, August 2017 | In: Arsenal, Back pages, Manchester City, Sports Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink