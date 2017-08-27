Anorak | Dreaming of an ad-free web – click here to make it happen

Dreaming of an ad-free web – click here to make it happen

We’re featuring Multipass on Anorak because it might well be the future for online publications. For a few pounds a month, readers get to access a huge number and range of websites. If enough people sign up, we won’t have to show those pecks ads on our sites.

We can continue to row and thrive, to invest in writers and keep the web a place where independent publications aren’t killed off

You have already read 1 premium article for free today Access immediately the premium content with Multipass Or come back tomorrow

Anorak

Posted: 27th, August 2017 | In: Key Posts, Money Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink