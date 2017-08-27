Anorak | Arsenal: Mustafi, Oxlade-Chamblerlain and other dead wood out; Lemar, Asenio and Van Dijk in

Arsenal: Mustafi, Oxlade-Chamblerlain and other dead wood out; Lemar, Asenio and Van Dijk in

Big news at Arsenal, where perennial, toothless ‘tomorrow man’ Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24, is smelling the money at Liverpool or Chelsea, lightweight left-back Kieran Gibbs is being offered to anyone, striker Lucas Perez is stinking up the place and if Arsenal can recoup the £34m they paid Valencia for Shkodran Mustafi, the troublesome German is out the door. And that’s before the Gunners look at Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, two star turns yet to sign new contracts, and poppadom-boned Jack Wilshere – all in the final year of their respective contracts.

Will the Gunners upgrade? After all, those players could only muster a fifth-place spot for Arsenal in last

