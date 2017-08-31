Anorak | Arsenal agree Sanchez to Manchester City deal to get Monaco’s Thomas Lemar

Arsenal agree Sanchez to Manchester City deal to get Monaco’s Thomas Lemar

Manchester City can have Alexis Sanchez for £60m. Arsenal have agreed to sell the Chilean star who shone in Arsene Wenger’s mediocre side to Pep Guardiola’s project.

The deal – £55million up front and £5million in add-ons (if City win the Premier League; if Sanchez wins the Balloon d’Or; if Sergio Aguero doesn’t sulk) – will allow Arsenal to sign Monaco’s Thomas Lemar for – get this – £90m.

Of course, not everyone agrees that Lemar will go to the Gunners.

The Metro says Lemar wants to join Liverpool. Although their report contains not a single word from anyone saying that he does.

Let’s see what happens…

