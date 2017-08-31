Anorak | Local News watch: Oldham Evening Chronicle shuts for good

Local News watch: Oldham Evening Chronicle shuts for good

Farewell, the Oldham Evening Chronicle (founded in 1854) . The paper has closed after 163 years reporting on the borough. It’s a bitter blow for the staff and those on the Chronicle’s four monthly stablemates – the Oldham Extra, Saddleworth Extra, Tameside Extra and the Dale Times .

In June the Chronicle had a circulation of 6,408. One was bought by John Gilder, who had worked with the paper since 1981.

Anorak

