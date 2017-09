Wanted man captured with surprising speed

When Eric Judkins, 42, failed to return to his halfway house Monday night, the word went out. Have you seen the wanted man? Had he

You have already read 4 premium articles for free today Access immediately the premium content with Multipass Or come back tomorrow

Anorak

Posted: 4th, September 2017 | In: Strange But True Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink