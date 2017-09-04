Anorak | Manchester United balls: Lukaku and Rashford as good as Rooney and Berbatov

Manchester United balls: Lukaku and Rashford as good as Rooney and Berbatov

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United’s Lukaku/Ibrahimovic/Martial/Rashford are every bit as good as United’s 2007-2009 vintage of Rooney/Ronaldo/Tevez/Berbatov. The paper tells readers:

Rashford and Martial offer lightning pace, skill and a decent chance conversion rate, while Ibrahimovic really needs no introduction.

A decent conversion rate of shots to goals? Not really. Marcus Rashford has nine shots for Manchester United this season and one goal. As for Lukaku being equal to Rooney in his prime and Ibrahimovic, 35, being as exciting as the 23-year-old Ronaldo, well, no, they’re not.

Anorak

Posted: 4th, September 2017 | In: Back pages, manchester united, Tabloids Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink