Anorak | Whalid trousers cost a fortune to make wearer’s look really poor

Whalid trousers cost a fortune to make wearer’s look really poor

As the blurb states:

Walid al Damirji’s sharp eye is what makes his pieces for By Walid so covetable. Sourcing vintage treasures to incorporate into handsome thoughtful pieces, texture, colour and shape define his collections. Clothing from the past is transformed into pieces with modern sensibility.

And the £798 trousers you can see in the photo above and below:

Walid’s lightweight tonal-brown and navy silk-poplin Boro-print Morton trousers are artfully ripped and patchworked together for an offbeat lived-in feel. They suspend from an elasticated waistband into a slim-fitting shape that tapers at the knees, then are lent a further discerning twist by the extended raw seams. Runs true to size.

Or as Nigel Meister puts it:

[Dept. of Contemporary Obscenity] So, these trousers (by Walid) are described as “offbeat and lived in”. They are made of silk. They retail for $951. I doubt anyone who had un-designed trousers that looked anything like these would describe them as “lived in” or “offbeat”. There is something deeply distasteful about this kind of poverty porn (IMO). That the economic misery that an (indubitably artful) design like this implies or references could be worn as an expression of 1% luxury is, to my mind, obscene. It magnifies and exemplifies the economic disconnect rampant in our world. It is vivid symptom of a kind of moral rot at the heart of late-stage capitalism in the 21st century.

Goes well with hat (£3,545), artisan stick (£8,986) straw (£98) and bare feet (model’s own): Spotter: Nigel Maister

Anorak

Posted: 5th, September 2017 | In: Fashion, Key Posts, The Consumer Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink