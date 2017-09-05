Anorak | Laura Simpson on Everton’s Wayne Rooney: ‘we would have ended up shagging’

Laura Simpson on Everton’s Wayne Rooney: ‘we would have ended up shagging’

Former Manchester Untied and England footballer Wayne Rooney, now back playing for his boyhood club Everton, has been caught drink-driving in a car belonging to pneumatic single mum Laura Simpson. She says they shared a kiss and a cuddle. She says married Wayne, whose pregnant wife Coleen Rooney was on holiday at the time, ogled her breasts. She also says:

“I can understand [Coleen] being mad with him over the arrest, that was stupid and on reflection he should never have driven my car but he didn’t seem to be over the limit. “But she can’t blame him for anything that happened with me because nothing did really, although we would have ended up shagging no doubt.”

No doubt…

It all used to be so much simpler.

