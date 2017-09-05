Anorak | Arsenal balls: shameless Ian Wright joins the Get Ozil bandwagon

Arsenal balls: shameless Ian Wright joins the Get Ozil bandwagon

Arsenal great Ian Wright has responded unkindly to Mesut Ozil’s polite request that former Gunners “stop talking and start supporting” the team. The much maligned Ozil – often unfairly criticised (see here, here and here) – posted a message on Facebook. He wants the clubs, former players working in the media and its fans to get together.

The bit of Ozil’s message that irked Wright and his fellow to-deadline media whores was:

Personally I’ve had to accept a lot of criticism during my time in London. ‘Too expensive, too greedy, bad body language, and lacking fight’ – this is what people have said about me. Some of these comments are made by those who do not know me, some are made by former players – both successful and unsuccessful during their time here at the club. Although criticism is something that all football players have to deal with, I nevertheless expected legends to behave like legends – my advice to these former Gunners: stop talking and start supporting!

Wright careered onto BBC Radio 5 Live to rant:

Sign a contract if you feel that strongly about people criticising the team because you’re somebody who is integral to Arsenal’s success. You’re not signing a deal and you’re probably going to continue to hide behind the fact that (Alexis) Sanchez is the one that everybody’s going to say, “Is he going to go?”. Why haven’t you signed yet? That’s what I would say to you. If you feel that strongly, why haven’t you signed yet? A player that is not actually performing on the pitch is coming out, calling people out and he’s not signing a contract. It’s laughable.

Ozil must wonder what he ever did wrong to end up Arsenal.

Anorak

Posted: 5th, September 2017 | In: Arsenal, Sports Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink