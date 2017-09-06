Anorak | Brexit: European Commission President’s chief of staff says Britain should vote again

Brexit: European Commission President’s chief of staff says Britain should vote again

Fancy having more goes until we deliver the correct result on Brexit? The EU are pretty good at subverting democracy. The Telegraph reports:

People who voted for Brexit made a “stupid” decision which could still be reversed by the British public, one of the EU’s most powerful officials said yesterday. Martin Selmayr, chief of staff to the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, said it was “legally” possible for the UK to reverse its decision to leave.

Fancy it? Want to keep tying until they approve of the result? That follows the opinion of the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier, who threatened:

“There are extremely serious consequences of leaving the Single Market and it hasn’t been explained to the British people. We intend to teach people… what leaving the Single Market means.”

Ooer.

Anorak

