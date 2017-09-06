Anorak | Samsung Fridge broadcasts streaming sex videos

Samsung Fridge broadcasts streaming sex videos

Porn is ubiquitous. You can even get it on your fridge. A Samsung Family Hub at Home Depot was set to browse PornHub videos.

Samsung’s expensive fridge can do all sort of things: “With a connected touchscreen, the Family Hub lets you plan meals, coordinate family schedules and even entertain, helping you organize your home and live better every day.” You can “connect the whole family: Share calendars, photos, notes and more between your refrigerator and your family’s smartphones,

so you can touch base anytime, anywhere.”

All that on your fridge. And where lettuce and tech leads, porn very soon follows.

Glenn Fleishman has more:

What Samsung may not have thought of is how to advise people setting up the Family Hub in a shared area. In which many unrelated people pass through. At different times of the day. Without anyone else being there. My friend, who dealt with the clean-up, says that it might have been construction workers or other folks who were responsible, but somebody — somebody! — drew dicks all over virtual sticky notes across all the swipe-through screens. This was discovered when the organization’s head toured a visitor through the office, and wanted to show off a streaming feature on the Samsung fridge. My friend writes: dicks

swipes

dicks.

swipes

dicks

The head finally gets past the dicks, brings up the browser, and it starts streaming high-definition porn from a Web site.

Now wash your hands in that built-in water dispenser.

Spotter: Esquire

