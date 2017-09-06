Anorak

Anorak | Douglas Bader meets the Fokkers: an hilarious anecdote from Britain’s war hero

by | 6th, September 2017

Trasnscription:

He was giving a talk at an upmarket girl’s school about his time as a pilot in the Second World War. “So there were two of the f***ers behind me, three f***ers to my right, another f***er on the left,” he told the audience. The headmistress went pale and interjected: “Ladies, the Fokker was a German aircraft.” Sir Douglas replied: “That may be, madam, but these f***ers were in Messerschmitts.”

 

Met the Fokkers



