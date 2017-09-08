Anorak | Prince George’s first day at school: beaming with nerves and mind control

Prince George’s first day at school: beaming with nerves and mind control

Prince George has started school. His big moment is all over the papers. He’s “His royal Shyness” on the Mirror and Mail’s front pages, and “Heir to learn” on the Sun’s.

The Mirror says he looked nervous. The Express says he was “all smiles”.

It all depends on how you decode the look George is giving his new headmistress. Head down, eyes fixed as Miss curtsies to her new pupil, who’ll be treated the same as everyone else.

Tom Jamieson muses: “Please release me Sire…please, it’s been almost two hours now…” “Crush her, crush her George like you will all the peasants.”

Best of luck, George! No pressure.

Anorak

