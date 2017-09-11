Anorak | Brexit supporters like Jeremy Corbyn are not Nazis

Brexit supporters like Jeremy Corbyn are not Nazis

In the London Evening Standard, the newspaper now edited by arch Remainer George Osbourne, a cartoon on Page 17. It’s a nasty little slight on the 17.4 million people who voted to leave the European Union, likening an ‘OUT’ vote to Nazism, the epitome of violent racism; the Union Flag occupying the role of Nazi Swastika.

Hideous.

Granted, it manages to be a tad topical, looking at the storm in a teacake over Paul Hollywood, star of Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off cooking show, who 14 years ago dressed up as a Nazi for a pub do. And there’s Corbyn and his pint of liquidised veggies. He now acts as some kind of Labour Party president, ceding all the tough Brexit stuff to lawyer Keir Starmer, the Shadow Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union. Corbyn wants to Leave the EU. Starmer wants to stay. Young voters want to stay. So Corbyn remains nuanced and slippery in the hope that the young won’t realise ‘Ooooooo Jeremy Corbyn’ wants Brexit and vote for him.

Bashing Corbyn I get. But abusing voters who chose to leave the EU in such a way is revolting.

Anorak

