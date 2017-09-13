Anorak | Tick used illustrate dangers of fatal disease escapes at press conference

Tick used illustrate dangers of fatal disease escapes at press conference

To Japan’s Miyazaki Prefectural Government, where the local experts have called a press conference. The aim is to alert everyone to the threat of thrombocytopenia syndrome, a potentially fatal disease carried by ticks. It;s not all tell because the experts have brought along a parasitic tick. If you see one to these critter, be alarmed. And then it escaped.

The Japan Times has more:

“We should have been more careful about safety management as the prefecture is in a position to alert its people,” Miyazaki Gov. Shunji Kono said at a regular news conference Tuesday… The officials and reporters looked for the missing tick in vain. The officials sprayed insecticide in the room and disinfected the room that night, they said.

No need. One of the politicos can just lie on the floor and wait. The tick will shot itself soon enough.

