Anorak | High waist double jeans are this year’s world’s worst fashion

High waist double jeans are this year’s world’s worst fashion

Double denim be gone! We’ve got double jeans! For a mere $695, you can buy these Natasha Zinko High Waist Double Jeans.

Layered waistbands give these wide-leg Natasha Zinko jeans a modern high-low profile. Contrast side stripes. 7 pockets. Button closure and zip fly at each waist panel. Raw hem.

Useful for carrying children in.

Anorak

Posted: 16th, September 2017 | In: Fashion, Strange But True, The Consumer Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink