Anorak | NetMums and anal sex – sponsored by Disney On Ice

NetMums and anal sex – sponsored by Disney On Ice

Following news of swearing on Mumsnet and how advertisers are being unnerved by it, we spot an advert for Disney on rival site NetMums. The adverts entices readers to:

WIN a VIP family ticket to Disney On Ice presents Passport to Adventure, and be part of the show!

The ad is targeted at readers who arrive on a page on which the topic of discussion is:

Thread: blow jobs and takin it up the bum tmi sorri but need advice

And it’s not just Disney. A search for ‘Anal Sex” brings up lots of tips on how best to lube up – plus adverts for BMW, ALDI (‘Everyday Amazing’) and Nationwide building society.

And the Financial Conduct Authority, which wants to know if you’ve been shafted:

It’s what Snow White would have wanted.

Anorak

Posted: 17th, September 2017 | In: News, The Consumer Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink