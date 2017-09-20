Anorak | Antifa bigots are even worse than the neo-Nazi they beat up in Seattle

Antifa bigots are even worse than the neo-Nazi they beat up in Seattle

Prince Harry got lucky. Moreover, Sid Vicious, Keith Moon, Brian Jones, Siouxie Sioux, Ron Asheton, Peter Rabbit, TV baker Paul Hollywood and Paul Dutton, 48, who was ejected from his local branch of Asda in Cambridge after a fellow shopper complained about his attire – a classic formal black suit of the type produced by Hugo Boss in the 1940s and favoured by Hitler’s notorious SS. Had any of those people who like to dress as Nazis been spotted walking about Seattle, they’d have been beaten to a bloody pulp by intolerant, bigoted, lazy-thinking, needy anti-fascist thugs.

Buzzfeed reports:

The person using the @teethnclaws account asked not to be identified, citing concerns over his personal safety. He said he wasn’t aware of who actually threw the punch, but credits anti-fascist Twitter networks for making it happen. “I would say that we successfully identified, tracked and coordinated to neutralize a clear and present danger to Seattle. Whether we coordinated the actual punch or not,” he said, “I, for one, applaud the anonymous hero.” @teethnclaws described himself as an active anti-fascist fighter for the last 20 years and said that the punch in Seattle was the coordinated effort of “horizontal organizing between concerned neighbors.” He said nobody knows who threw the punch and that he wouldn’t help anyone find out. “When anti-fascists, casual or organized, have their identity broadcast they are put in extreme danger,” he said.

This is how our saviours communicate:

Of course the guy in the armband’s a knob. He’s making full advert of that. His swastika is notable and maybe even shocking because of its rarity. The idiot on the bus isn’t at the vanguard of the Fourth Reich.

The white man seen punching the neo-Nazi fool in the face, having joined others in cornering their target and engaging him in conversation, doubtless sees himself as a noble champion of ethnic minorities. He’s the antithesis of fanatical, thuggish white supremacists and their agenda of elitism and violence. He’s pitifully wrong. Like the neo-Nazis they obsess over, the so-called alt-Left celebrates violence in the pursuit of moral superiority, in which the Untermensch are expelled. The cretin in the Nazi get-up is punched because he’s transgressed the limits of what these alt-Left vigilantes deem acceptable speech and dress. Free speech and free expressions are cornerstones of democracy, but neo-Nazis and antifa share a monocular view: agree with us or else.

Get a load of that guff.

The cod military language – saying “intel” in everyday conversation is but a short goose-step away from wearing camouflage in city centres and screaming at pigeons. The celebration of violence. The soaring self-righteousness. This mob are more brattish than brave. Get a grip. And get a clue. The man on the bus does not reyupresent a return to Nazism. You are not the embodiment of The Few, a freedom fighter risking it all to defeat censorship, groupthink and the intrinsic superiority of one kind of human over another. You’re a violent thug with a grievance using others to define your narcissism and self worth.

And here’s the thing. Screaming fascist at anyone who debates your world view might make you ever worse than the neo-Nazi goon you hate. At least he’s not clambering over the graves of the genuinely courageous who died fighting for the freedoms you take for granted.

