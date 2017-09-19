Anorak | Sex doll rentals to supplement your rubber insulated love life

Sex doll rentals to supplement your rubber insulated love life
Hard luck on Chinese men who enjoy rubber insulated sex with a rubber insulated partner. The sex doll rental service is no more.
“We prepared ten dolls for the trial operation,” a company spokesperson said via email, adding that they received very positive feedback from users. “But it’s really hard in China,” the firm wrote, saying there had been a lot of controversy with the police over the issue.
