Anorak | Tomb Raider: Alicia Vikander seen without Photoshop for first time

Tomb Raider: Alicia Vikander seen without Photoshop for first time

It’s pretty well known that Swedish dancer an actor Alicia Vikander is part giraffe. In her previous jobs the professional liars (surely ‘Photoshop artistes’? – ed) shorten Vikaner’s neck so as not to alarm household pets and dads.

Happily, for her part as Lara Croft in the latest Tomb Raider spin-off, Warner Bros have left Vikander well alone. And, rather horribly, everyone says she looks weird. Expect to see her mutated again very soon.

(Why do they stare, Lara? Why?)

Previously.

Anorak

Posted: 19th, September 2017 | In: Celebrities, Film Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink