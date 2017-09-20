Anorak | Did you spot the huge penis in a Netflix children’s cartoon? Here it is

Did you spot the huge penis in a Netflix children’s cartoon? Here it is

For those of you who missed it, this is the huge penis drawing that featured on a Netflix show Maya the Bee. The Mirror hears from the parent who spotted it and noted her displeasure on Facebook.

“I know that something like this should not be in a kid’s show whatever,” she says in a Facebook vifeo. “I’m extremely disgusted by it…there should be no reason why my kids should have to see something like this.”

Good-oh. Although they can see it on Facebook now, too, and in the national Press and here. But good spot, mum. But you need to go some to beat this knob watcher:





Anorak

