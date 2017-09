Anorak | Owen Jones meets Alistair Campbell is beyond parody

Owen Jones meets Alistair Campbell is beyond parody

When the Guardian’s Owen Jones interviews Tony Blair’s former spin doctor Alastair Campbell is was golden.

Agree with him or not, @campbellclaret deserves better than being condescended to by this adolescent pic.twitter.com/AU2jo3f3Qv — Oliver Brown (@oliverbrown_tel) September 19, 2017

More?

Knowing Mum has washed your special He-man pyjamas pic.twitter.com/IKLnw53XYV — Mo' (@momentumtrumpt1) September 20, 2017

It reflects well on Owen Jones that he didn't attempt to block the release of a video that reflects so badly on him. — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) September 19, 2017

Spotter: Oliver Brown

