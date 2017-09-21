Anorak | Ekaterina Lisina has the wold’s longest legs

Ekaterina Lisina has the wold’s longest legs

“So excited when I got this title,” says former jockey basketball player Ekaterina Lisina, 29. The Russian is the woman with the world’s longest Legs – 52 inches long (each!).

“What is good about having the World’s Longest Legs?” she asks in a question that turns out not to be forlorn but rhetorical. “First of all, longs legs is really, really beautiful. That’s my opinion. The second thing is that it’s very prestigious. I can walk much faster than other people and I think a lot of men really like long legs.”

Walking faster than average and being pursued by men. Make the connection. She’s living the dream.

Spotter: Guinness

Anorak

Posted: 21st, September 2017 | In: Strange But True Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink