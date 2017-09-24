Anorak | Punching fascists and other hate crimes: why Astro Labe ‘attacked’ tony Abbott

Punching fascists and other hate crimes: why Astro Labe ‘attacked’ tony Abbott

Astro Labe has been charged with assault for an alleged attack on Australian MP Tony Abbott. Labe, a 38-year-old bartender and barista, tells Adelaide Now why he did it. Was it all about Abbott’s opposition to same-sex marriage, something Australians are voting on? At the time of the alleged incident, Labe was sporting a same-sex sticker on his anorak. He says:

“It was nothing really remotely to do with that. It’s just about Tony Abbott – the f***ing worm that he is. All it was is I saw Tony Abbott and I’d had half a skinful and I wanted to nut the c***. I want to divorce myself [from the same-sex marriage issue] — not because I disagree with their stance — but this was nothing to do with that. That’s just my personal hatred.”

Is this a hate crime, then?

“I was like ‘Tony, Tony’, I kind of trotted up behind him. I trotted up behind him, ‘I just want to shake your hand’ and just went bang. Kind of missed it. Gave him a fat lip. He got off pretty lightly. He’s just lucky I’m not a violent c***.”

Phew! Lucky escape for Abbott that Labe’s a peacnick.

He goes on to tell Sydney Morning Herald:

“[It] was just a lifelong ambition to headbutt a fascist because I’m a skinhead that likes ska music and hates fascism. He’s an evil c—, I’m an anarchist and I believe in human rights … I headbutted him quite piss-poorly because I was quite pissed.”

If Labe wants to attack a fascist, why did he go for Abbott, someone who does not oppose democracy in principle? What Labe means by fascist, of course, is anyone he disagree with and finds morally unacceptable. It’s thinking very bit as lazy as his headbutt.

Anorak

Posted: 24th, September 2017 | In: News, Politicians Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink