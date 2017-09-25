Anorak

Anorak | #taketheknee: Donald Trump gets a bigger hand on Twitter

#taketheknee: Donald Trump gets a bigger hand on Twitter

by | 25th, September 2017

Donald Trump has big hands. Bigly hands. Huge hands.

More here.



Posted: 25th, September 2017 | In: Politicians Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers