Anorak | #taketheknee: Donald Trump gets a bigger hand on Twitter

#taketheknee: Donald Trump gets a bigger hand on Twitter

Donald Trump has big hands. Bigly hands. Huge hands.

I don't think it is photoshop…that is his hand….Look pic.twitter.com/HegbYZqUnI — Samuel L. Bronkowitz (@SamBronkowitz) September 25, 2017

More here.

Anorak

Posted: 25th, September 2017 | In: Politicians Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink