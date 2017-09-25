Anorak | A ‘very disgusting bodily fluid’ was found in soap dispensers

A ‘very disgusting bodily fluid’ was found in soap dispensers

I once worked a biscuit factory. After an hour in the job, I swore never to eat that brand of biscuit again. Whenever I now see someone eating one, I wince and can’t look away. But maybe the taste of ‘personal extras’ are what keep the punters coming back?

Doubtless someone using the toilets at Detroit Metro Airport smelt their palms after washing them in ‘soap’ and thought “nice”. The rest of us are left wandering what the authorities mean by an “unusual substance” discovered in the toilets’ soap dispensers. It’s a “very disgusting… bodily fluid” they say. Which one?

We don’t know. But to be on the safe side all soap dispensers at Detroit airpot have been replaced, and we’d advise against washing your hands and to be on the look out for anyone sexually aroused by anything with a pump action. And that includes the NRA.

Spotter: Click on Detroit

Anorak

