Anorak | Hugh Hefner serenades two would-be Japanese Playboy Bunnies and it’s horrendous

Hugh Hefner serenades two would-be Japanese Playboy Bunnies and it’s horrendous

Next up on the god-awful 1980 TV show Pink Lady & Jeff – a show featuring Japanese female singing duo Pink Lady (Mitsuyo Nemoto (“Mie”) and Keiko Masuda) and Jeff Altman, who was there because he could speak English, is Hugh Hefner.

The girls have rocked up at the Playboy Mansion to audition as Bunnies.

As you watch through knitted fingers, Hugh Hefner thinks it a good idea to sing My Kind of Town.



