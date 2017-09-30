Anorak | Saudi King Faisal seeks Yoda’s advice in school text book

Saudi King Faisal seeks Yoda’s advice in school text book

When Saudi artist Abdullah “Shaweesh” al-Sheri added Star Wars into photos of big moments in Saudi history, one featured Star Wars’ Yoda with King Faisal. “He was wise and was always strong in his speeches,” says Abdullah of Faisal. “So I found that Yoda was the closest character to the king. And also Yoda and his light saber — it’s all green.”

What started as witty tribute is now scholarly fact because the image has been included in a Saudi history textbook.

One image shows Darth Vader standing behind Lawrence of Arabia and the king of Iraq at the Paris peace conference in 1919, which divided up much of the Middle East. Another has a young Arab boy looking down at Captain America from the back of a truck.

The book has now been withdrawn. But that photo of Faisal on the moon in 1969 still stands, right?

Spotter: Telegraph

Anorak

