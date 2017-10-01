Anorak | Not North Korea calls Donald Trump a racist orangutan – orangutants outraged

Not North Korea calls Donald Trump a racist orangutan – orangutants outraged

You know all that corporate guff about how if everyone gets on Facebook, Snapshat or Twitter the world will be made whole and people will speak with one voice?

Well, stuff it. War with the apes might well begin with a Tweet. Orangutans are incandescent with rage over this slight from not the North Koreans (probably):

Anorak

