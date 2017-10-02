Anorak | People blissfully ignorant about the real meaning of their T-shirts

People blissfully ignorant about the real meaning of their T-shirts

Alex Greenberg has been out and about photographing life on the streets of Shanghai, China. T-shirts with English language slogans are popular. But their meaning – a lot like those Chinese character tattoos so popular in the 1990s – can be lost.

Spotter: Shanghai Observed, which you can follow on Instagram and Facebook, via UFunk

