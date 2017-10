Dong Energy to change name to…

Denmark’s Dong Energy is to rename. Dong, as I’m sure you know, stands for Danish Oil and Natural Gas. The new moniker will align it with a “profound strategic transformation from black to green energy”.

The new name is DIL… No. It’s Ørsted, in honour of 19th-century scientist Hans Christian Ørsted.

Which means DONG is now up for grabs!

Anorak

