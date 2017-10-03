Anorak | After Libya Hillary Clinton still knows nothing about guns

After Libya Hillary Clinton still knows nothing about guns

After the horror in Las Vegas, Hillary Clinton seized the chance to promote herself.

Others believed Monday was precisely the correct time to start the conversation. Mr Trump’s challenger in the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton, said it was essential that America confronted the NRA and demanded the regulation of weapons. “The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots,” she wrote on Twitter. “Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get.”

They thought the crackling sound was fireworks, Hillary. And a silencer at that range, would still be loud.

