Anorak | Censorship means Alabama shoppers buy sex toys blind

Censorship means Alabama shoppers buy sex toys blind

If you buy an online sex toy online in Alabama, you’ll have to do so blind. You get to see a fair deal of the ‘marital aid’, but the gaps have been plugged.

Alabama law prohibits selling products that are “primarily for the stimulation of human genital organs”. This is down to “the state’s interest in preserving and promoting public morality provides a rational basis for the challenged statute.”

So there.

Spotter: JWZ

Anorak

