Anorak | Michael Caine in Get Carter – behind-the-scenes photos

Michael Caine in Get Carter – behind-the-scenes photos
by Anorak | 13th, October 2017
July 1970: Michael Caine & Ted Lewis on Frank Street in Benwell (now demolished) with the Dunston B Power Station in the distance (demolished in 1986).
Pan Books film tie-in paperback of Ted Lewis’s novel Jack’s Return Home – the movie at that stage was to be called just Carter.
Ted Lewis – on location – Gateshead August 1970
Ted Lewis – appeared in Scunthorpe Evening Telegraph dated Thursday, January 31, 1980 – story by Nick Cole. Pic taken Monday, January 28, 1980.
Michael Caine in Get Carter
English actors Michael Caine and Geraldine Moffat star in the film ‘Get Carter’, 1970.
Petra Markham, Michael Caine and Dorothy White on the set of Get Carter
Michael Caine on Westgate Street, Newcastle upon Tyne
Michael Caine on Westgate Street, Newcastle upon Tyne
Mike Hodges, Michael Caine and Michael Klinger
Closing scene at Blackhall Beach. Ian Hendry with Michael Caine and crew.
Mike Hodges, Michael Caine and Michael Klinger
English actors Michael Caine and Geraldine Moffat star in the film ‘Get Carter’, 1970.
Michael Caine on Frank Street in Benwell, 1970
You can read the story of the film here – Ted Lewis, his Brit Noir Novel ‘Jack’s Return Home’ and the Movie ‘Get Carter’
