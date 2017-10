Sole Survivor outlives fish: BBC pun of the day

Hollywood twinned with Rotherham: Corey Feldman tells Barbara Walters about Tinseltown abuse

Arsenal balls: The Metro and Google News trick fans with Sanchez to Man City story

Harvey Weinstein begins the slow transformation from mogul to victim

Inside China’s censorship factories

Arsenal balls: Sanchez talks progressing well and Manchester City worry

Monarch: paper profits and discounts as capital for the super rich