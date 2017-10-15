Anorak | Why Brexit is good for tea and tigers

Why Brexit is good for tea and tigers

Hold fast there! No need to flee Brexit Britain, where glorious democracy rules and inspires. I’ve been offered a Portuguese passport – something to do with the Inquisition and the Portuguese being sorry. Mrs Anorak qualifies for an Irish passport. Do we want them? Judith Kerr, author of The Tiger Who Came to Tea and other books – is a Jew who escaped the Nazis. Now living in London, she tells the FT:

“As soon as the vote of Brexit came through half the people I know were trying desperately to work out whether they had Irish grandmothers. But I would never take dual German nationality because I owe this country too much, and I wouldn’t want to dilute it.”

You might not like the result of the Brexit vote, but by god you should rejoice in it.

Anorak

Posted: 15th, October 2017 | In: Celebrities, News Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink