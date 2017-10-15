Anorak

Anorak | Watford’s Troy Deeney says Arsenal have no balls

Watford’s Troy Deeney says Arsenal have no balls

by | 15th, October 2017

It’s hard to play football if you’ve no balls, says Watford’s Troy Deeney. He’s right. Arsenal are horribly toothless, a bunch of nice boys playing nice football in a nice stadium. They are every inch Arsene Wenger’s side.



Posted: 15th, October 2017 | In: Arsenal, Sports Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers