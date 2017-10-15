Anorak | Watford’s Troy Deeney says Arsenal have no balls

Watford’s Troy Deeney says Arsenal have no balls

"There's a reason Arsenal lost and it wasn't because of one penalty…" Troy Deeney says Arsenal players "lack cojones" 👀 #PLTonight pic.twitter.com/4yEbq9Yyxv — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) October 14, 2017

It’s hard to play football if you’ve no balls, says Watford’s Troy Deeney. He’s right. Arsenal are horribly toothless, a bunch of nice boys playing nice football in a nice stadium. They are every inch Arsene Wenger’s side.

