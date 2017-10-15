Anorak | Photographer hangs out with his childhood In great Photoshopped series

Photographer hangs out with his childhood In great Photoshopped series

Canadian photographer Conor Nickerson has had a blast adding his adult self to old family photos. With Photoshop and imagination, Nickerson updates old photographs. Rather ingeniously, he dresses in similar clothes to his child self. He calls the series “Myself hanging out with myself, c. 1997-2005”. It took Nickerson about 6 months to complete.

. Via: Conor’s website and Facebook – and PetaPixel

