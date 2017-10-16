Anorak | Shake: fantastic photographs of dogs shaking

Shake: fantastic photographs of dogs shaking

Portland-based photographer Carli Davidson used a high speed camera to photograph dogs shaking. Inspired in part by her own dog Norbert whose shaking scatters his drool throughout her home, Davidson captured 61 dogs sharking in 130 photos. Stay tuned for the video after the photos below. It’s terrific:

Buy the book here.

More Galleries

Anorak

Posted: 16th, October 2017 | In: Books, In Pictures, Strange But True Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink