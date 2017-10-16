Anorak | Courtney Love in 2005: don’t go to a private party with Harvey Weinstein

Courtney Love in 2005: don’t go to a private party with Harvey Weinstein

As the media tries Harvey Weinstein in the court of public opinion, we cast our eye back to 2005, when at the “Comedy Central Roast of Pamela Anderson”, reliable source of wisdom Courtney Love was warning young actresses not to accept an invite from Harvey Weinstein to attend a “private party” at the Four Seasons. She never did say where young actresses looking for the part should go with Harvey. but the Four Seasons was a no-no:

And everyone laughed..

Spotter: TMZ

