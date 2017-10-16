Anorak | Going fast: the Anne Frank Halloween costume for girls

Going fast: the Anne Frank Halloween costume for girls

Why not alarm your Nazi neighbours this Halloween by dressing up in an Anne Frank costume (for girls)?

The costume has now been pulled from shelves.

Public Relations Specialist at Fun.com, Ross Walker Smith went on Twitter to explain:

“We sell costumes not only for Halloween, but for many uses outside of the Halloween season, such as school projects and plays. We have passed along the feedback regarding this costume, and it has been removed from the website at this time.”

Just a clerical error, then. Thanks for the feedback. Who knew flogging a murdered child for Halloween was anything by fun?

And it’s positively tasteful compared to this:

