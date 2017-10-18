Anorak | Tabloid Watch: what it looks like when the Sun takes on a local newspaper

Tabloid Watch: what it looks like when the Sun takes on a local newspaper

When the Hull Daily Mail reported “fantastic photos of Humberside Police officers having fun at Hull Fair”, the story was upbeat:

Whilst working effortlessly to ensure the safety of the tens of thousands of people who visit the annual event, police officers and PCSOs have managed to find a few moments to enjoy some fair favourites.

A copper was quoted:

“Hull Fair is one of those rare opportunities where it is a fantastic to be a police officer because the people are actually pleased to see you.”

When the Sun spotted the story, its readers were told of a “POLICE FARCE”. And, yep, it was an “exclusive:

People noticed:

Sorry Sun but we think Humberside Police earned a five minute break at Hull Fair https://t.co/EhZz1s187E — Hull Daily Mail (@hulldailymail) October 17, 2017

Never mind what The Sun says, these pics from @InspSSnowden show that @Humberbeat weren't the only ones having fun at #HullFair! pic.twitter.com/IbUtPJ7xJc — BBC Radio Humberside (@RadioHumberside) October 17, 2017

TODAY'S FRONT PAGE: Tries to whip up hatred against Humberside Police. Local people and media having none of it. Shameful from @dwilknews pic.twitter.com/jDDINEpozi — The Sun Apologies (@SunApology) October 17, 2017

