Anorak

Anorak | #StayBritish – Richard Keys has sage advice for Leicester City

#StayBritish – Richard Keys has sage advice for Leicester City

by | 18th, October 2017

When Leicester City sacked Craig Shakespeare – the Foxes earned the Premier League’s seventh biggest haul of points during his 8 months as manager – former Sky Sports anchor Richard Keys took to twitter to opine:

 

 

That’s Richard Keys, the Britisher who lives in Qatar (not in Britain) where he works for Al Jazeera (owned by Qatari royalty) talking about Leicester City, the club owned a Thai billionaire, which won the Premier League title under the guidance of an Italian.

#StayBritish, indeed.



Posted: 18th, October 2017 | In: News, Sports Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers