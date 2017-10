Sam Malvaney’s lovely Museum of Bad Taste

New Orleans-based collector Sam Malvaney takes us on a tour of his well-decorated home in the city’s French Quarter. Welcome to the “Museum of Bad Taste”

Spotter: David M. Jones

Anorak

Posted: 19th, October 2017 | In: The Consumer Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink